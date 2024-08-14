 Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.74 °C, check weather forecast for August 14, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Aug 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.74 °C, check weather forecast for August 14, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 14, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on August 14, 2024 here.

The temperature in Pune today, on August 14, 2024, is 27.67 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.74 °C and 29.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 69% and the wind speed is 69 km/h. The sun rose at 06:16 AM and will set at 07:02 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 15, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.86 °C and 30.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 33.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 15, 2024 28.64 °C Overcast clouds
August 16, 2024 28.67 °C Overcast clouds
August 17, 2024 25.28 °C Light rain
August 18, 2024 27.74 °C Moderate rain
August 19, 2024 25.43 °C Moderate rain
August 20, 2024 30.53 °C Moderate rain
August 21, 2024 30.8 °C Moderate rain

Weather in other cities on August 14, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.26 °C Light rain
Kolkata 31.05 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 30.9 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 29.01 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 29.59 °C Moderate rain
Ahmedabad 31.45 °C Overcast clouds
Delhi 33.57 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Pune weather update on August 14, 2024
