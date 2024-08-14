Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.74 °C, check weather forecast for August 14, 2024
Aug 14, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on August 14, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on August 14, 2024, is 27.67 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.74 °C and 29.4 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 69% and the wind speed is 69 km/h. The sun rose at 06:16 AM and will set at 07:02 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 15, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.86 °C and 30.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 33.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 14, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, August 15, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.86 °C and 30.63 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 60%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 33.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 15, 2024
|28.64 °C
|Overcast clouds
|August 16, 2024
|28.67 °C
|Overcast clouds
|August 17, 2024
|25.28 °C
|Light rain
|August 18, 2024
|27.74 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 19, 2024
|25.43 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 20, 2024
|30.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|August 21, 2024
|30.8 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on August 14, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.26 °C
|Light rain
|Kolkata
|31.05 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|30.9 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|29.01 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|29.59 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|31.45 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Delhi
|33.57 °C
|Moderate rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy