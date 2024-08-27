Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.41 °C, check weather forecast for August 27, 2024
Aug 27, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on August 27, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on August 27, 2024, is 25.56 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.41 °C and 26.95 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 77% and the wind speed is 77 km/h. The sun rose at 06:19 AM and will set at 06:53 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.86 °C and 26.93 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 84%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 13.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on August 27, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.86 °C and 26.93 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 84%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 13.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|August 28, 2024
|24.49 °C
|Light rain
|August 29, 2024
|26.82 °C
|Overcast clouds
|August 30, 2024
|27.43 °C
|Light rain
|August 31, 2024
|27.45 °C
|Light rain
|September 1, 2024
|23.37 °C
|Light rain
|September 2, 2024
|23.06 °C
|Light rain
|September 3, 2024
|25.48 °C
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on August 27, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.9 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|28.07 °C
|Moderate rain
|Chennai
|32.92 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Bengaluru
|25.22 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|27.91 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|24.41 °C
|Very heavy rain
|Delhi
|31.64 °C
|Moderate rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy