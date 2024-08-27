Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.41 °C, check weather forecast for August 27, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 28, 2024 24.49 °C Light rain August 29, 2024 26.82 °C Overcast clouds August 30, 2024 27.43 °C Light rain August 31, 2024 27.45 °C Light rain September 1, 2024 23.37 °C Light rain September 2, 2024 23.06 °C Light rain September 3, 2024 25.48 °C Overcast clouds

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.9 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 28.07 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.92 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 25.22 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.91 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 24.41 °C Very heavy rain Delhi 31.64 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Pune today, on August 27, 2024, is 25.56 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.41 °C and 26.95 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 77% and the wind speed is 77 km/h. The sun rose at 06:19 AM and will set at 06:53 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.86 °C and 26.93 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 84%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 13.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 27, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

