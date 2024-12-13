Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Dec 13, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.71 °C, check weather forecast for December 13, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on December 13, 2024 here.

The temperature in Pune today, on December 13, 2024, is 23.23 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.71 °C and 28.1 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 34% and the wind speed is 34 km/h. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 05:59 PM.

Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 14, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.8 °C and 28.8 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 170.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:

Pune weather update on December 13, 2024
Pune weather update on December 13, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 14, 202423.23Broken clouds
December 15, 202425.57Scattered clouds
December 16, 202426.03Scattered clouds
December 17, 202425.98Sky is clear
December 18, 202426.13Overcast clouds
December 19, 202425.68Overcast clouds
December 20, 202425.95Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on December 13, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai26.61 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata21.39 °C Scattered clouds
Chennai27.82 °C Light rain
Bengaluru22.13 °C Moderate rain
Hyderabad24.29 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad21.0 °C Broken clouds
Delhi16.53 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, December 13, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On