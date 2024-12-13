Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.71 °C, check weather forecast for December 13, 2024
Dec 13, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on December 13, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on December 13, 2024, is 23.23 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.71 °C and 28.1 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 34% and the wind speed is 34 km/h. The sun rose at 06:58 AM and will set at 05:59 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, December 14, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.8 °C and 28.8 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 170.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 14, 2024
|23.23
|Broken clouds
|December 15, 2024
|25.57
|Scattered clouds
|December 16, 2024
|26.03
|Scattered clouds
|December 17, 2024
|25.98
|Sky is clear
|December 18, 2024
|26.13
|Overcast clouds
|December 19, 2024
|25.68
|Overcast clouds
|December 20, 2024
|25.95
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on December 13, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
