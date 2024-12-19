Menu Explore
Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.9 °C, check weather forecast for December 19, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Dec 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on December 19, 2024 here.

The temperature in Pune today, on December 19, 2024, is 24.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.9 °C and 29.99 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 07:01 AM and will set at 06:02 PM.

Tomorrow, on Friday, December 20, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.97 °C and 30.05 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 250.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:

Pune weather update on December 19, 2024
DateTemperature (°C)Sky
December 20, 202424.71Few clouds
December 21, 202426.40Few clouds
December 22, 202425.83Scattered clouds
December 23, 202425.83Sky is clear
December 24, 202424.83Sky is clear
December 25, 202425.71Sky is clear
December 26, 202427.88Scattered clouds

Weather in other cities on December 19, 2024

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai23.99 °C Scattered clouds
Kolkata21.46 °C Broken clouds
Chennai25.97 °C Light rain
Bengaluru24.6 °C Light rain
Hyderabad24.97 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad23.13 °C Sky is clear
Delhi16.72 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

