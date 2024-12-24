Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.46 °C, check weather forecast for December 24, 2024
Dec 24, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on December 24, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on December 24, 2024, is 25.45 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.46 °C and 29.61 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 50% and the wind speed is 50 km/h. The sun rose at 07:03 AM and will set at 06:04 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.57 °C and 30.3 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 189.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 25, 2024
|25.45
|Sky is clear
|December 26, 2024
|26.18
|Sky is clear
|December 27, 2024
|29.38
|Broken clouds
|December 28, 2024
|29.05
|Few clouds
|December 29, 2024
|27.10
|Scattered clouds
|December 30, 2024
|28.13
|Few clouds
|December 31, 2024
|29.27
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on December 24, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
