Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.72 °C, check weather forecast for February 21, 2025

The temperature in Pune today, on February 21, 2025, is 30.4 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.72 °C and 33.37 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 06:59 AM and will set at 06:37 PM. Pune weather update on February 21, 2025

Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 22, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.19 °C and 33.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.

With temperatures ranging between 21.72 °C and 33.37 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 152.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 22, 2025 30.40 Sky is clear February 23, 2025 30.88 Sky is clear February 24, 2025 31.56 Sky is clear February 25, 2025 31.60 Sky is clear February 26, 2025 32.87 Sky is clear February 27, 2025 33.20 Scattered clouds February 28, 2025 33.66 Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 21, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.81 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 26.35 °C Light rain Chennai 28.19 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 29.53 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 30.9 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 29.28 °C Sky is clear Delhi 24.51 °C Scattered clouds View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.