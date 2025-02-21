Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.72 °C, check weather forecast for February 21, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on February 21, 2025 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on February 21, 2025, is 30.4 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.72 °C and 33.37 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 06:59 AM and will set at 06:37 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, February 22, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.19 °C and 33.86 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 17%.
With temperatures ranging between 21.72 °C and 33.37 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 152.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 22, 2025
|30.40
|Sky is clear
|February 23, 2025
|30.88
|Sky is clear
|February 24, 2025
|31.56
|Sky is clear
|February 25, 2025
|31.60
|Sky is clear
|February 26, 2025
|32.87
|Sky is clear
|February 27, 2025
|33.20
|Scattered clouds
|February 28, 2025
|33.66
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on February 21, 2025
