Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.94 °C, check weather forecast for February 8, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on February 8, 2025 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on February 8, 2025, is 28.38 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.94 °C and 32.77 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 33% and the wind speed is 33 km/h. The sun rose at 07:05 AM and will set at 06:31 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 9, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.35 °C and 33.41 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 27%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 344.0, falling in the very poor category. Everyone should be cautious. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Usage of masks and air purifying devices is advised. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 9, 2025
|28.38
|Sky is clear
|February 10, 2025
|30.51
|Sky is clear
|February 11, 2025
|31.28
|Sky is clear
|February 12, 2025
|31.30
|Sky is clear
|February 13, 2025
|31.16
|Sky is clear
|February 14, 2025
|30.90
|Sky is clear
|February 15, 2025
|31.22
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 8, 2025
