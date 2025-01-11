Menu Explore
Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.77 °C, check weather forecast for January 11, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Jan 11, 2025 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on January 11, 2025 here.

The temperature in Pune today, on January 11, 2025, is 25.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.77 °C and 29.5 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:15 PM.

Pune weather update on January 11, 2025
Tomorrow, on Sunday, January 12, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.39 °C and 29.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 42%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 243.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
January 12, 202525.91Overcast clouds
January 13, 202525.75Broken clouds
January 14, 202526.61Sky is clear
January 15, 202529.67Few clouds
January 16, 202528.82Overcast clouds
January 17, 202528.45Broken clouds
January 18, 202528.71Overcast clouds


Weather in other cities on January 11, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai24.45 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata20.9 °C Sky is clear
Chennai26.44 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru23.76 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad23.07 °C Broken clouds
Ahmedabad25.58 °C Sky is clear
Delhi16.43 °C Light rain


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

