Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.91 °C, check weather forecast for January 19, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on January 19, 2025 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on January 19, 2025, is 24.29 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.91 °C and 29.56 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 34% and the wind speed is 34 km/h. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:20 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, January 20, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.38 °C and 31.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 206.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 20, 2025
|24.29
|Sky is clear
|January 21, 2025
|28.13
|Sky is clear
|January 22, 2025
|28.72
|Sky is clear
|January 23, 2025
|29.50
|Few clouds
|January 24, 2025
|28.61
|Scattered clouds
|January 25, 2025
|29.29
|Sky is clear
|January 26, 2025
|29.98
|Overcast clouds
