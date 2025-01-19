Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.91 °C, check weather forecast for January 19, 2025

The temperature in Pune today, on January 19, 2025, is 24.29 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.91 °C and 29.56 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 34% and the wind speed is 34 km/h. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:20 PM. Pune weather update on January 19, 2025

Tomorrow, on Monday, January 20, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.38 °C and 31.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 21%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 206.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 20, 2025 24.29 Sky is clear January 21, 2025 28.13 Sky is clear January 22, 2025 28.72 Sky is clear January 23, 2025 29.50 Few clouds January 24, 2025 28.61 Scattered clouds January 25, 2025 29.29 Sky is clear January 26, 2025 29.98 Overcast clouds



Weather in other cities on January 19, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 26.03 °C Few clouds Kolkata 22.35 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.13 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 22.04 °C Light rain Hyderabad 24.21 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 28.07 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.93 °C Scattered clouds



