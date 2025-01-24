Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.16 °C, check weather forecast for January 24, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on January 24, 2025 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on January 24, 2025, is 26.89 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.16 °C and 31.84 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 24% and the wind speed is 24 km/h. The sun rose at 07:09 AM and will set at 06:23 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, January 25, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.39 °C and 33.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 25%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 193.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|January 25, 2025
|26.89
|Broken clouds
|January 26, 2025
|29.72
|Scattered clouds
|January 27, 2025
|29.93
|Broken clouds
|January 28, 2025
|30.59
|Few clouds
|January 29, 2025
|30.62
|Overcast clouds
|January 30, 2025
|30.61
|Broken clouds
|January 31, 2025
|29.31
|Overcast clouds
