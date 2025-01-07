Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 16.4 °C, check weather forecast for January 7, 2025

The temperature in Pune today, on January 7, 2025, is 23.5 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.4 °C and 28.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 35% and the wind speed is 35 km/h. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 06:12 PM. Pune weather update on January 07, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 16.33 °C and 27.85 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 205.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 8, 2025 23.50 Sky is clear January 9, 2025 24.83 Broken clouds January 10, 2025 25.80 Scattered clouds January 11, 2025 26.41 Overcast clouds January 12, 2025 26.95 Scattered clouds January 13, 2025 26.58 Overcast clouds January 14, 2025 27.60 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on January 7, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 24.34 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 21.36 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.34 °C Broken clouds Bengaluru 22.87 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 24.37 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 20.72 °C Sky is clear Delhi 17.11 °C Few clouds



This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.