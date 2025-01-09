Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.75 °C, check weather forecast for January 9, 2025

The temperature in Pune today, on January 9, 2025, is 24.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.75 °C and 27.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 30% and the wind speed is 30 km/h. The sun rose at 07:08 AM and will set at 06:13 PM. Pune weather update on January 09, 2025

Tomorrow, on Friday, January 10, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.12 °C and 29.07 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 196.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky January 10, 2025 24.71 Overcast clouds January 11, 2025 25.84 Overcast clouds January 12, 2025 26.11 Overcast clouds January 13, 2025 25.71 Sky is clear January 14, 2025 26.65 Sky is clear January 15, 2025 29.18 Sky is clear January 16, 2025 29.27 Scattered clouds



Weather in other cities on January 9, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 25.55 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 20.31 °C Sky is clear Chennai 26.29 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 22.95 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 24.47 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 23.94 °C Scattered clouds Delhi 19.29 °C Broken clouds



