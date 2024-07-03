 Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.12 °C, check weather forecast for July 3, 2024 - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.12 °C, check weather forecast for July 3, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Jul 03, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on July 3, 2024 here.

The temperature in Pune today, on July 3, 2024, is 27.94 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.12 °C and 29.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 69% and the wind speed is 69 km/h. The sun rose at 06:02 AM and will set at 07:15 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.07 °C and 29.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 20.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
July 4, 2024 28.56 °C Overcast clouds
July 5, 2024 24.54 °C Overcast clouds
July 6, 2024 23.54 °C Overcast clouds
July 7, 2024 25.74 °C Light rain
July 8, 2024 27.08 °C Light rain
July 9, 2024 25.25 °C Light rain
July 10, 2024 24.63 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on July 3, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.49 °C Light rain
Kolkata 29.02 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 33.83 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 28.16 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 28.04 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad 32.64 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 33.72 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Pune weather update on July 03, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 03, 2024
