Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.12 °C, check weather forecast for July 3, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 4, 2024 28.56 °C Overcast clouds July 5, 2024 24.54 °C Overcast clouds July 6, 2024 23.54 °C Overcast clouds July 7, 2024 25.74 °C Light rain July 8, 2024 27.08 °C Light rain July 9, 2024 25.25 °C Light rain July 10, 2024 24.63 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.49 °C Light rain Kolkata 29.02 °C Moderate rain Chennai 33.83 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 28.16 °C Overcast clouds Hyderabad 28.04 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 32.64 °C Moderate rain Delhi 33.72 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Pune today, on July 3, 2024, is 27.94 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.12 °C and 29.62 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 69% and the wind speed is 69 km/h. The sun rose at 06:02 AM and will set at 07:15 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 4, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.07 °C and 29.76 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 66%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 20.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.

Date Temperature Sky
July 4, 2024 28.56 °C Overcast clouds
July 5, 2024 24.54 °C Overcast clouds
July 6, 2024 23.54 °C Overcast clouds
July 7, 2024 25.74 °C Light rain
July 8, 2024 27.08 °C Light rain
July 9, 2024 25.25 °C Light rain
July 10, 2024 24.63 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 29.49 °C Light rain
Kolkata 29.02 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 33.83 °C Moderate rain
Bengaluru 28.16 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 28.04 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad 32.64 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 33.72 °C Moderate rain

