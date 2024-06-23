Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.38 °C, check weather forecast for June 23, 2024
Jun 23, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on June 23, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on June 23, 2024, is 25.39 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.38 °C and 25.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 81% and the wind speed is 81 km/h. The sun rose at 05:59 AM and will set at 07:14 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, June 24, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.67 °C and 28.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 13.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 23, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Monday, June 24, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.67 °C and 28.91 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 65%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 13.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 24, 2024
|28.88 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 25, 2024
|25.08 °C
|Light rain
|June 26, 2024
|28.94 °C
|Light rain
|June 27, 2024
|25.87 °C
|Light rain
|June 28, 2024
|23.27 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 29, 2024
|26.95 °C
|Light rain
|June 30, 2024
|26.49 °C
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on June 23, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.48 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|33.32 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|33.5 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|23.49 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|28.38 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|34.65 °C
|Very heavy rain
|Delhi
|38.28 °C
|Moderate rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
SHARE
Copy