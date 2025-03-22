Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.45 °C, check weather forecast for March 22, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on March 22, 2025 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on March 22, 2025, is 30.01 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.45 °C and 35.63 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 06:37 AM and will set at 06:45 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, March 23, 2025, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.06 °C and 36.37 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 11%.
With temperatures ranging between 22.45 °C and 35.63 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 157.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|March 23, 2025
|30.01
|Sky is clear
|March 24, 2025
|33.50
|Sky is clear
|March 25, 2025
|33.77
|Sky is clear
|March 26, 2025
|33.89
|Sky is clear
|March 27, 2025
|33.34
|Sky is clear
|March 28, 2025
|33.26
|Sky is clear
|March 29, 2025
|33.27
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on March 22, 2025
