Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.95 °C, check weather forecast for November 19, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on November 19, 2024 here.

The temperature in Pune today, on November 19, 2024, is 24.42 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.95 °C and 28.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 06:43 AM and will set at 05:56 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.28 °C and 28.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Pune today stands at 181.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
November 20, 2024 26.32 °C Sky is clear
November 21, 2024 26.66 °C Sky is clear
November 22, 2024 26.82 °C Broken clouds
November 23, 2024 26.87 °C Broken clouds
November 24, 2024 27.17 °C Scattered clouds
November 25, 2024 26.59 °C Broken clouds
November 26, 2024 26.28 °C Broken clouds

Weather in other cities on November 19, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.05 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata 23.78 °C Sky is clear
Chennai 26.96 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 23.22 °C Overcast clouds
Hyderabad 23.88 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad 27.52 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 22.77 °C Sky is clear

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Pune weather update on November 19, 2024
Pune weather update on November 19, 2024

