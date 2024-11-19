Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.95 °C, check weather forecast for November 19, 2024
Nov 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on November 19, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on November 19, 2024, is 24.42 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.95 °C and 28.43 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 40% and the wind speed is 40 km/h. The sun rose at 06:43 AM and will set at 05:56 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.28 °C and 28.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 181.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 19, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 20, 2024
|26.32 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 21, 2024
|26.66 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 22, 2024
|26.82 °C
|Broken clouds
|November 23, 2024
|26.87 °C
|Broken clouds
|November 24, 2024
|27.17 °C
|Scattered clouds
|November 25, 2024
|26.59 °C
|Broken clouds
|November 26, 2024
|26.28 °C
|Broken clouds
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
