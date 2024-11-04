Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 21.1 °C, check weather forecast for November 4, 2024
Nov 04, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on November 4, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on November 4, 2024, is 28.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.1 °C and 30.32 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 42% and the wind speed is 42 km/h. The sun rose at 06:35 AM and will set at 06:00 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.49 °C and 30.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 188.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 4, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.49 °C and 30.67 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 38%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 188.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 5, 2024
|29.2 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 6, 2024
|29.03 °C
|Scattered clouds
|November 7, 2024
|28.71 °C
|Few clouds
|November 8, 2024
|28.16 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 9, 2024
|28.7 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 10, 2024
|28.3 °C
|Sky is clear
|November 11, 2024
|28.73 °C
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on November 4, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
See more
SHARE
Copy