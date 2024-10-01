Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.37 °C, check weather forecast for October 1, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 2, 2024 30.63 °C Moderate rain October 3, 2024 28.57 °C Moderate rain October 4, 2024 28.59 °C Light rain October 5, 2024 27.82 °C Light rain October 6, 2024 28.55 °C Moderate rain October 7, 2024 28.58 °C Light rain October 8, 2024 29.11 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.7 °C Few clouds Kolkata 31.68 °C Moderate rain Chennai 29.99 °C Few clouds Bengaluru 27.4 °C Sky is clear Hyderabad 29.82 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 32.08 °C Sky is clear Delhi 35.6 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Pune today, on October 1, 2024, is 28.62 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.37 °C and 32.16 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 65% and the wind speed is 65 km/h. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 06:23 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 2, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.38 °C and 31.6 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Pune today stands at 188.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 1, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

