Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.45 °C, check weather forecast for October 10, 2024
Oct 10, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on October 10, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on October 10, 2024, is 27.58 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.45 °C and 29.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 69% and the wind speed is 69 km/h. The sun rose at 06:26 AM and will set at 06:15 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, October 11, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.98 °C and 27.52 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 80%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Pune today stands at 64.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 10, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 11, 2024
|25.59 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 12, 2024
|28.74 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 13, 2024
|29.27 °C
|Light rain
|October 14, 2024
|29.62 °C
|Moderate rain
|October 15, 2024
|28.57 °C
|Light rain
|October 16, 2024
|28.92 °C
|Light rain
|October 17, 2024
|27.63 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
