Pune Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.4 °C, check weather forecast for September 15, 2024
Sep 15, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Pune on September 15, 2024 here.
The temperature in Pune today, on September 15, 2024, is 26.59 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.4 °C and 27.51 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 66% and the wind speed is 66 km/h. The sun rose at 06:22 AM and will set at 06:37 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, September 16, 2024, Pune is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.88 °C and 28.77 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Pune the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 21.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Pune for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 16, 2024
|27.6 °C
|Light rain
|September 17, 2024
|27.32 °C
|Light rain
|September 18, 2024
|27.19 °C
|Few clouds
|September 19, 2024
|27.91 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 20, 2024
|28.21 °C
|Sky is clear
|September 21, 2024
|28.06 °C
|Light rain
|September 22, 2024
|21.65 °C
|Moderate rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
