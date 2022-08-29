Pune ZP issues directives to prevent child sexual abuse

To prevent sexual offences in the Zilla Parishad (ZP) schools, various measures have to be taken by those schools as directed by authorities. These steps are outlined after a headmaster was suspended at a school in Indapur, following allegations of molestation by a Class 6 girl.

ZP has therefore issued a set of directives to ensure that school students are safe.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO) at ZP, said that various measures are to be taken by schools to ensure that students are safe at school.

“CCTV should be installed at all schools. These cameras should be installed in corridors, practical rooms, classrooms and playgrounds. The functionality of these cameras should be checked every two days and the recordings should be kept safely with the school,” said Prasad.

“Also, headmaster and teachers should undertake awareness initiatives regarding child abuse. On the school notice board, there should be information about the official website of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) and other websites,” he said.

He added that schools should also display the official email of the primary education officer, ZP.

“Sakhi Savitri committee will be formed at all schools to ensure equality among students and their safety. Also, character assessment of all teaching and non-teaching staff should be done every five years. If the assessment is negative, the staff should be given appropriate punishment and senior officials should be informed. For extra classes, teachers should take prior permission from senior authorities and security measures should be in place for such classes,” said Prasad.