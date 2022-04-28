Punekars choose northern hill stations for summer vacations, MTDC resorts getting full bookings
As summer vacations have begun, the public has already started making plans for family trips and outdoor stays. In May, there is a heavy rush of people headed to the northern part of India even as Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) Pune region resorts, too, are getting heavy bookings in May. Till now, more than 70% of MTDC resorts are fully booked and it is expected to have 95% of booking for the month.
Hill stations and places with a cool atmosphere are a major draw due to the increasing heat in Pune and the overall state. So, people are choosing to travel to Kashmir, Shimla, Kulu and Manali and even Coorg hill station in Karnataka. While within the state, there is a rush of tourists to Mahabaleshwar, Matheran and Lonavala where MTDC resorts along with other private hotels are booked choc-a-bloc.
“From last month onwards, we have started getting bookings for the month of May and till now 70% of our resorts are fully booked. And it is expected to get 95% of booking by the end of May and there is a special demand for booking resorts in Mahabaleshwar, Panchgani, Matheran and Lonavala,” said Deepak Harne, regional manager, MTDC Pune.
“There are 29 MTDC-run resorts across the state and more than 500 hotels which are tied up with MTDC for tourist bookings. As the summer vacations have started, our bookings are also increasing daily. We have given special offers and activities for group bookings,” he said.
About the people travelling to northern states, Ketan Alhat, owner of Manasi Tours and Travels, said, “From the last one month, we have sent over seven groups to Kashmir and Shimla for vacation trips and for the month of May, there are more people going to these hilly tourist places. Due to the pandemic, people could not travel for the last two years and now they are fed up of the increasing heat in the state, so they mostly choose to travel to hill stations around the country.”
-
Man shot dead in broad daylight in Naini
A 40-year-old man was shot dead near the Malhara flyover under the trans-Yamuna Naini police station area, on Thursday. According to reports, a resident of Chaka area of Naini, Brajesh Singh, was going to bring his children from school. Singh died before he could be taken to hospital. Police found some empty and live cartridges at the crime scene. The man had been shot in the head. The deceased was identified as Brajesh Singh.
-
Bank accounts of BSP leader Yaqub Qureshi’s sons, meat factory seized
Bank accounts of Bahujan Samaj Party leader Yaqub Qureshi's meat processing factory and of his two sons were seized after they failed to reply to the police notice about providing details of the procurement of animals. Station House Officer of Kithore police station Arvind Mohan Sharma, who has been investigating the case said that the action was initiated under Meat Food Products Act 1973. MPFO empowers the investigating officer to seize accounts, products for violation.
-
Pune district reports 34 new Covid cases
Pune: Pune district on Thursday reported 34 more cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, as per the state health authorities. As per the state health department, Pune Municipal Corporation has so far reported 680,039 Covid cases and 9,713 deaths till Thursday. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has reported 347,509 cases so far and 3,627 deaths due to Covid. Pune rural has reported 425,586 total cases so far and 7,203 Covid deaths.
-
Soaring mercury: Wheat production down 12%, veggies burnt in field
The production of wheat in Kanpur and Bundelkhand has gone down 12% this year, as the region endures the hottest March and April in recent memory. Wheat is currently being harvested in the fields across the region. A study by a scientist of the Chandra Shekhar Azad University for Agriculture and Technology said the situation could worsen in the days to come.
-
Row over fuel prices rages even as state decides against VAT reduction
A day after prime minister Narendra Modi blamed Maharashtra among other non-Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states for the high prices of petrol and diesel, the war of words between the state government and the Centre continued on Thursday. Amid the row, the state cabinet decided not to reduce the value-added tax (VAT) on the fuel after hinting at it earlier in the day.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics