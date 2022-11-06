Punekars in sick bay due to sudden drop in mercury levels

With temperatures dropping to as low as 12.7 degree Celsius on Sunday – the coldest day in November so far according to the weather department – several doctors are reporting an increase in Asthma cases among young children, and in viral infections.

About the rise, Dr Sushrut Ganpule, consultant pulmonologist, Jupiter hospital, Pune, said that there are about 20% more cases of Asthma due to this sudden drop in temperatures. “As the temperature drops during winter, there is an increase in cases of Asthma due to reduction in day and night temperatures and other reasons. The sudden drop in temperature and cooler breeze may aggravate the symptoms of Asthma among children and high-risk patients. Due to more flowering in winter, there is more pollen in the air which is likely to affect patients who already have Asthma. Temperature and other factors can act as triggers for patients and induce attacks in some of them,” Dr Ganpule said.

Many doctors are also reporting increasing cases of viral infections such as cough, cold and fever. City-based private practitioner, Dr Sai Waghmare, said that high-risk patients may continue to get cough, cold and fever. “There is an about 20% increase in viral infections like cough, cold and fever. The majority of patients are children and senior citizens. As the temperature drop is sudden, patients are reporting recurring shivering and cold and then fever. Healthy diet and continuous hydration can help in maintaining good immunity,” said Dr Waghmare. As the change in season continues, there is also a spurt in the number of eye infections in the city. Dr Sudhir Baburdikar, senior consultant ophthalmologist, Dr Agarwal’s Eye hospital, Pune, said that as the season changes, there is a sudden burst of infections, especially viral infections. “This year, Pune witnessed an extended monsoon and heavy rainfall. Post the rain, there has been a sudden spurt in viral conjunctivitis cases among people of all ages. Nearly 90% of all conjunctivitis is caused by adenovirus,” said Dr Baburdikar.