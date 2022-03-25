Punekars irked over poor service at citizen facilitation centres
Residents are up in arms against the poor functioning of citizen facilitation centres at various ward offices in the city. They are forced to make multiple trips to the centres due to the absence of internet connectivity and technical snag in printers besides other challenges.
There are 42 citizen facilitation centres across 144 wards in Pune. Residents visit the centres to get birth and death registration certificates, pay property taxes and other types of fees to the corporation including procuring no objection and no dues certificates.
Maximum issues are being faced related to the issuance of death and birth certificates, allege residents.
Dhammadip Kamble, a resident of Yerawada, said, “I have been visiting the centre for the past twenty days as I wanted to obtain the death certificate of a relative who passed away in the last week of December last year. I had to visit the centre at least eight to ten times before the staff finally agreed to issue the death certificate.”
“The health department officials had to intervene otherwise I would still have not received the certificate,” he claimed.
Mohini Patil, a resident of Bund Garden had a similar story to narrate. “I have been visiting the centre since last month to get my no dues certificate. But the printer is not working at the centre and internet connectivity is disrupted,” she said.
“Since the administrator has taken over, corporators have no role to play during this period. For small things, the citizens are being forced to undergo long hardships,” she alleged.
Ravindra Binawade, additional commissioner, said, “We have been receiving numerous complaints from the residents and an urgent meeting with the IT department will be held on the issue. At the same time, we will ensure that all the CFCs will run smoothly and people will not have to face any more hassles.”
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics