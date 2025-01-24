Pune-Mumbai Expressway alternative route ‘missing link’ nears completion

PUNE With workers employed by the contractor continuing operations despite weather-related disruptions, construction of the alternative route ‘missing link’ on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway has reached its final stage. According to Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) officials, the route is expected to be opened to traffic by June this year. This alternative route is set to reduce the Mumbai-Pune travel distance by 13.3 kilometres. According to Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation officials, the route on Pune-Mumbai Expressway is expected to be opened to traffic by June this year. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The project includes 19.8-kilometre-long tunnels from the Khopoli exit to Sinhagad Institute in Lonavala. Nearly 90% of the work has been completed. A key feature of the project is a 130-metre-high, cable-stayed bridge where concreting work is currently underway.

A senior Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) official on condition of anonymity said, “However, its elevated location, strong winds and unexpected weather changes including rain, have caused delays. While construction activity grounds to a halt during monsoons, workers are racing against time to complete the project by June 2025.”

Currently, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and National Highway (NH) number 4 converge near the Khalapur toll plaza in Lonavala and diverge again at the Khandala exit. This six-lane section, with steep inclines and frequent landslides during monsoons, sees traffic merging with a 10-lane stretch. The recurring landslides often force the closure of one mountain-side lane during the rainy season, disrupting traffic flow. To address these challenges, the MSRDC undertook construction of the 13.3-kilometre-long alternative route between the Khopoli exit and Kusgaon on the expressway.

Officials from MSRDC are optimistic about finishing the project by June, enabling the new route to open for traffic. This development is expected to significantly ease congestion and improve the commuting experience on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.