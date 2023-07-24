Home / Cities / Pune News / Landslide leads to disruption in traffic movement on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

Landslide leads to disruption in traffic movement on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jul 24, 2023 02:05 PM IST

All lanes of Pune-Mumbai Expressway shut temporarily due to landslide at Adoshi toll naka and near Lonavala. Lanes towards Mumbai closed from 12-2pm. Commuters advised to use old Pune-Mumbai highway.

PUNE: All lanes of the Pune-Mumbai Expressway used by vehicles going to Mumbai have been temporarily shut to clear the debris due to landslide at Adoshi toll naka and near Lonavala Monday morning. The lanes towards Mumbai are shut for at least two hours between 12 noon to 2pm, officials said.

The decision to block a stretch of the Pune-Mumbai Expressway was taken after another landslide was reported near Adoshi village earlier on Monday. (HT Photo/Bachchan Kumar)
The decision to block a stretch of the Pune-Mumbai Expressway was taken after another landslide was reported near Adoshi village earlier on Monday. (HT Photo/Bachchan Kumar)

The decision was taken after another landslide was reported near Adoshi village earlier on Monday.

The landslide on Sunday had already restricted movement of vehicles on one lane of the expressway.

Yogesh Bhosale, assistant police inspector Borghat said, “We have already cleared expressway. But there ware a few boulders which were on the expressway… Hence to avoid further disruption, we decided to block the expressway to remove it.”

Officials said commuters should take old Pune-Mumbai highway to avoid further traffic jam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out