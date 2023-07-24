Landslide leads to disruption in traffic movement on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

PUNE: All lanes of the Pune-Mumbai Expressway used by vehicles going to Mumbai have been temporarily shut to clear the debris due to landslide at Adoshi toll naka and near Lonavala Monday morning. The lanes towards Mumbai are shut for at least two hours between 12 noon to 2pm, officials said. The decision to block a stretch of the Pune-Mumbai Expressway was taken after another landslide was reported near Adoshi village earlier on Monday. (HT Photo/Bachchan Kumar)

The decision was taken after another landslide was reported near Adoshi village earlier on Monday.

The landslide on Sunday had already restricted movement of vehicles on one lane of the expressway.

Yogesh Bhosale, assistant police inspector Borghat said, “We have already cleared expressway. But there ware a few boulders which were on the expressway… Hence to avoid further disruption, we decided to block the expressway to remove it.”

Officials said commuters should take old Pune-Mumbai highway to avoid further traffic jam.