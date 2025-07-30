Pune’s air quality dips sharply in 2024, states PMC report

.PUNE: The city’s air quality worsened in 2024-25 with only 52 ‘good air’ days recorded out of 365, compared to 79 such days in 2023-24; according to the Pune Municipal Corporation’s (PMC’s) Environmental Status Report (ESR) 2024-25 released on Tuesday. The number of ‘moderate air’ days rose from 140 in 2023-24 to 174 in 2024-25 just as the number of ‘poor air’ days rose from one in 2023-24 to three in 2024-25 and the number of ‘satisfactory air’ days fell from 145 in 2023-24 to 137 in 2024-25. No ‘very poor/severe air’ days were reported in either year. Environmental experts have linked the rise in pollution to increasing vehicle numbers and construction activity. Part of the Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan, PMC’s report supports the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals while assessing the city’s environment across five parameters namely earth, air, water, energy and sky. Pune, India - May 14, 2018: Air pollution in the city in Pune, India, on Monday, May 14, 2018. (Photo by Ravindra Joshi/HT PHOTO)

Rise in number of trees & solar energy

The number of trees in Pune rose to 5.78 lakh in 2024-25 recorded across 480 square kilometres through 224 surveys. Bird biodiversity also rose with 275 species reported — up from 253 species in 2023-24. On the energy front, the city doubled its rooftop solar power capacity over two years, reaching 1.66 lakh kW in 2024–25 with more than 60% coming from residential users.

Water pollution still a major concern

Despite increased dissolved oxygen (DO) levels in the Mula-Mutha river (now at 5.34 mg/l), pollution levels remain high. The chemical and biological oxygen demand (COD and BOD) are still above the safe limit. Lakes such as Pashan and Katraj recorded similar pollution levels, despite slight improvements. The city now generates around 2,400 tonnes of waste daily, including 1,350–1,400 tonnes of dry waste. Waste processing plants handle 1,440 tonnes of dry waste and 1,105 tonnes of wet waste. Biomining efforts have reclaimed nearly 28.5 acres of land, with ongoing work on another 10 lakh MT in the current phase.

Rainfall and public health

Rainfall more than doubled from 2023-24 with Pune receiving 1,311 mm of rainfall in 2024–25. The maximum temperature touched 41.8°C, while the minimum temperature dipped to 7.8°C. Health concerns rose with a spike in mosquito-borne diseases. Dengue cases increased from 3,377 to 4,958 this year, and chikungunya cases surged from 40 to 485.

Focus on climate resilience

As part of climate adaptation, 250 aquifers have been identified under the NDMA’s Urban Flood Risk Management Programme for development as recharge zones. LED street lighting now covers over 2.13 lakh units in the city, leading to 56% energy savings.

Naval Kishore Ram, Pune municipal commissioner, said, “The ESR of Pune city was presented before the general body. It includes detailed analysis across various environmental parameters. The PMC is actively working to reduce pollution and cut carbon emissions. In the next two years, Pune will witness several major improvements in green initiatives.”