Pune’s cake artist gets Oxford University honour for Royal Icing Art

Pune: For Prachi Dhabal Deb, the city-based cake artist, honours are like another “icing on her achievement”. The UK’s prestigious Oxford University recently honoured the three-time World Record holder for her contributions to Royal Icing Art at the India Week 2024, making her the first cake artist to get the award. The UK Parliament also felicitated her as the most prominent Royal Icing Artist. UK’s prestigious Oxford University recently honoured three-time World Record holder Prachi Dhabal Deb for her contributions to Royal Icing Art. (HT)

Born in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, Deb was brought up in Dehradun, Uttarakhand and completed her schooling in Kolkata. She has been living at Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune for 13-14 years and calls it her “karma bhoomi”.

“It’s been 10 years since I have been in the industry. I wanted to push boundaries for myself as an artist and be an inspiration for others. It is an honour to be acknowledged for my work in a field that I am so passionate about,” the 36-year-old said.

Deb’s creation — a 100kg vegan edible royal icing structure inspired by the Milan Cathedral — was inducted in the World Book of Records, UK. She also holds the world record for the maximum number of vegan royal icing structures, and a 200kg edible structure of an Indian-inspired palace created with vegan royal icing.