Pune’s Ghorpadi to get dedicated Vande Bharat express depot

A dedicated coaching and maintenance depot for the Vande Bharat Express trains operating across Maharashtra is set to become operational within the next month at Ghorpadi in Pune. An estimated ₹90 lakh is expected to be spent on upgrading the facility. At present, 11 Vande Bharat Express trains operate on various routes in the state, including Pune–Kolhapur, Pune–Hubballi, Solapur–Mumbai, Mumbai–Shirdi, Mumbai–Goa, Pune–Nagpur, Mumbai–Nanded and Nagpur–Bilaspur. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The railway board has recently issued a work order for the proposed depot, paving the way for completion of administrative formalities and commencement of on-ground execution, according to Central Railway officials.

“Ghorpadi’s railway maintenance and coaching depot will be converted into a dedicated Vande Bharat coaching depot, and we have received the work order from the railway board. The actual execution will begin within a month. The development will help ensure uninterrupted, smoother and safer travel for passengers,” said Hemant Kumar Behera, public relations officer, Central Railway, Pune.

In view of the growing network, Central Railway had earlier submitted a proposal to the Railway Board to develop dedicated Vande Bharat coaching depots at Mumbai, Nagpur and Pune. The Railway Board has approved the proposal and sanctioned approximately ₹4.75 crore for the project. Accordingly, it has been decided to convert the existing coaching and maintenance facility at Ghorpadi into a Vande Bharat coaching depot. Additionally, the coaching depots at Wadi Bunder in Mumbai and Ajni in Nagpur will also be utilized for Vande Bharat train maintenance.

The upgrade will include installation of high-voltage power lines, technical inspection units, dedicated testing equipment and other essential infrastructure. Officials stated that the move will significantly streamline maintenance and operational management of the premium trains.

Although the existing railway maintenance facility at Ghorpadi will be converted into a Vande Bharat coaching depot, a separate dedicated line will be laid for the trains. Provision has also been made for future expansion, considering the proposed introduction of the Amrit Bharat Express. A second line will be earmarked for Amrit Bharat coaches, while three separate lines will be allocated for LHB coach rakes. Railway officials emphasised that this infrastructure expansion will enhance maintenance efficiency and ensure smoother, safer operations for passengers.