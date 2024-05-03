Pune’s Ness Wadia College of Commerce set to become autonomous

Yet another prominent college in Pune city is set to become autonomous. The Ness Wadia College of Commerce has applied for autonomy, which is likely to be granted in the next few days by the University Grants Commission (UGC). With this, the number of autonomous colleges affiliated to the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will reach 50. With this, the number of autonomous colleges affiliated to the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will reach 50. (HT FILE)

Vrishali Randhir, principal, Ness Wadia College of Commerce, said, “The Ness Wadia College of Commerce has applied to the university for autonomy. It is expected that the college will soon get autonomy from the UGC. Therefore, in future, it will be possible to provide innovative and employment-oriented courses to students through the college. The students will also benefit from these courses.”

Ness Wadia College of Commerce, run by Modern Education Society, applied for autonomy to the SPPU a few months ago. The university completed all the procedures and sent the proposal to the UGC along with the recommendation to grant autonomy to the college. The expert and experienced teaching staff of Ness Wadia College constantly tries to teach students in unique ways. The college has carved a niche for itself in the field of education. After getting autonomy, the college will be able to provide different courses to students in the coming academic years.

Earlier, prominent colleges in Pune such as Fergusson College, Modern College Shivajinagar, Ganesh Khind Modern College, S P College, and Garware College all affiliated to the SPPU have applied for and gained autonomy. Along with Pune, colleges in Ahmednagar and Nashik, too, have applied for and gained autonomy.