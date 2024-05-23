Pune’s Shivajinagar area records warmest night since 2013 on May 22

At 27.3 degrees Celsius, Shivajinagar recorded the warmest night since 2013 on May 22. As per the data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shivajinagar had recorded a nighttime temperature of 26.6 degrees Celsius in 2014. The unusually high temperature caused discomfort to the citizens. As per the IMD forecast, both minimum and maximum temperatures in Pune continue to be at a higher level as the city is expected to experience a heat wave for the next 48 hours. The department has also issued a heatwave advisory and appealed to citizens to take necessary precautions. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Several new records have been set this year. Earlier, Shivajinagar recorded its second-highest rainfall since 2013. Now, it also experienced the warmest night since 2013. The night temperature in Shivajinagar was recorded above normal level by 4 degrees Celsius.

Anupam Kashyapi, former head of the weather and forecasting division, IMD Pune, said, “High temperature, high moisture incursion, and 6 octa cloud development is leading to a significant increase in nighttime temperatures. Due to clouds, longwave radiation from the Earth’s surface is unable to escape, leading to an uncomfortable and warmer night in Pune.

Along with the night temperature, the day temperature too is surging in Pune. On May 21, the day temperature was recorded as 40 degrees Celsius which was above normal level by 4.3 degrees Celsius. Although it dropped by 2 degrees Celsius on May 22 and the daytime temperature was recorded as 38.9 degrees Celsius, there is a high chance that the day temperature will increase due to a heatwave impact.

As per the forecast, the city may continue to see the warmer impact of temperature as Pune is expected to experience a heatwave between May 23 and 25. The entire north, northwest India, and parts of central India including Maharashtra are under threat of a heatwave for the next three to four days. The state is likely to experience heatwave conditions between May 22 and May 27. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for various districts including Pune for the heatwave. The department has also issued a heatwave advisory and appealed to citizens to take necessary precautions. In parts of the Konkan region including Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri, there are chances of light to moderate rainfall in the next few days, and a yellow alert for the same has also been issued by the IMD.