Pune’s Shivajinagar area sizzles at 41°C

At 41 degrees Celsius, Shivajinagar recorded the highest temperature of the season on Thursday, which was above normal by 3.3 degrees Celsius, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD). The highest temperature was recorded in Hadapsar at 43.5 degrees, followed by Koregaon Park and Wadgoansheri which recorded 43 and 43.1 degrees Celsius respectively. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The lowest maximum temperature was recorded at Lonavla at 36.8 degrees Celsius.

Vineet Kumar, scientist, Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, in his recent tweet, mentioned that considering the first 17 days of April on average, the IMD data shows that this year Pune experienced the hottest days throughout the month to date.

“The average maximum temperature this year was recorded as 39.4 degrees Celsius. Compared to last decade i.e. since 2013, the highest average temperature was recorded in 2022 as 39.2 degrees Celsius, this year the temperature was higher,” he tweeted.

“The moisture incursion from both the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, increased wind interaction over Maharashtra, and trapped heat are responsible for a significant rise in temperature in Pune,” said Anupam Kashyapi, former head of weather and forecasting division, IMD, Pune.

“As per the latest model indication, the temperature is likely to gradually reduce in Pune from April 20. During this time the city will mainly experience a clear sky with a partly cloudy sky during the afternoon or evening hours,” said Shilpa Apte, senior meteorologist, IMD, Pune.

Unusually high night temperature recorded in Hadapsar

A huge amount of moisture incursion is leading to an increase in both minimum and maximum temperatures in Pune. On April 18, an unusually high nighttime or the minimum temperature was recorded in Hadapsar as 28 degrees Celsius. It was the highest nighttime temperature in Pune for this summer season. Meanwhile, Shivajinagar also recorded a higher temperature at 24.1 degrees Celsius which is above the normal level by 4 degrees.

“The city is likely to continue the uncomfortable warmer nights for the next two days,” said an official from the IMD.