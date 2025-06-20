Pune-Satara railway line doubling work complete

PUNE The Central Railways has completed the long-pending doubling of the Pune to Satara railway line. The doubling work was carried out over a total stretch of 145 kilometres. Central Railways has finished long-pending doubling of Pune to Satara railway line covering 145 kilometres. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Rajeshkumar Verma, Pune divisional railway manager (DRM), confirmed that the commissioner of railway safety recently inspected the new double track and granted the necessary safety clearance on June 17. Trial runs and technical inspections will soon be conducted, following which regular train operations on the upgraded route will commence.

“The railway doubling project took over eight years to complete. Initially approved with a budget of ₹2,480 crore, the prolonged duration and unforeseen challenges eventually pushed the cost to nearly ₹4,800 crore. A total of 280 kilometres of railway line have been doubled as part of this effort,” said Verma.

Kishore Marne, a regular passenger said, “The delays due to the single-track on the route were a constant hassle. With the doubling of the railway line, I’m hoping for more punctual services, fewer cancellations, and a more predictable schedule.”