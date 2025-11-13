Purandar airport land report sent to the state, compensation to be finalised soon

Pune: The Pune district administration has submitted a detailed report to the state government outlining the measurement and compensation details for the land acquired for the proposed Purandar airport project. The report, submitted on Tuesday, marks a crucial step in finalising the compensation process for affected farmers, said officials. Pune, India - June 23, 2018: Purandar Airport visitn at Khanwadi, Purandar in Pune, India, on Saturday, June 23, 2018. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

“Once the report receives the green signal from the state government, a schedule for distributing compensation will be set. The final compensation amount payable to farmers is likely to be confirmed by the end of this month,” said Jitendra Dudi, Pune district collector

The proposed Purandar airport project involves the acquisition of 1,285 hectares (around 3,000 acres) of land spread across seven villages in the Purandar taluka. Of this, about 3 to 4 per cent of the land, roughly 50 hectares, has not yet been taken into possession, while farmers have shown willingness to hand over an additional 240 hectares of land located outside the original mapped area. The land measurement process for all consented plots has already been completed.

Dudi explained that preparing the comprehensive report took about a week longer than originally planned due to the extensive verification process involved. “The report forms the basis for determining the compensation to be paid to every farmer, not just for the land itself, but also for trees, wells, and pipelines located on the acquired plots. Hence, the district administration has ensured utmost care and accuracy in compiling the report.”

The proposal has been submitted under Section 32(1) of the Maharashtra Industrial Development Act, which governs land acquisition for industrial and infrastructure projects.

“Under the 32(1) provision, the proposal sent to the state government includes detailed information on each acquired plot, supporting documents, and the subsequent steps in the acquisition process. Once the government approves the proposal, the process of finalizing and distributing compensation begins,” added Dudi.

Farmers from the affected villages have demanded a higher rate of compensation and additional benefits for the acquired land. Discussions on this issue are ongoing at the state government level.

“We have conveyed the concerns of farmers to the government, and deliberations are underway regarding a possible enhancement in the compensation and return package,” said Dudi.