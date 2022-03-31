Pvt contract workers force passengers to sanitise luggage, Pune railway division suspends contract
PUNE The Pune railway division has now terminated the contract of a private agency, who despite railway division orders, forced passengers to sanitise their luggage, sell sanitiser bottles and face masks at Pune railway station. As the railway division received many complaints from passengers, their contract was terminated, said officials.
The railway division had a contract with this private agency till August 2022, however, the contract was terminated from March 15.
Sagar Abnawe a passenger said, “Whenever I used to travel from the Pune railway station, these private company workers, who were stationed at the main gate forced passengers to sanitise their luggage and would charge ₹10 per bag. Also, for the passengers boarding long distance trains, these workers would force them to buy sanitisers and face masks just to up their sale.”
Before the Covid-19 pandemic, 200 train operations were carried out from the Pune railway station with more than two lakh travelling passengers.The number of train operations reduced due to the pandemic. Currently, around 150 train operations are carried out, with a footfall of over one lakh passengers.
Manoj Jhawar, Pune railway division spokesperson said, “We received many complaints with regards to the workers who forced passengers to sanitise luggage, and hence, we decided to terminate their contract. This service was optional for passengers.”
