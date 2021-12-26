Pvt firms, cafes, shops: Charging stations for e- vehicles mushrooming in Pune city

PUNE With fuel prices sky rocketing, Puneites are turning towards electric bikes and cars. In a bid to give facilities to customers, several cafes, private firms, restaurants and shops have installed electric charging points in their premises. The Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has seen an increase in registrations of electric bikes.

Sunny’s Cafe in Kothrud, near the MIT college, has set up a special charging point for e-bikes here. “As many college students have started using e-bikes, one of them asked us if we have a charging port. These students visit our cafe and sit here for hours, so we thought to have such charging point which will be beneficial for our customers and also we can earn something out of it,” said Sunny Waghmare owner of the cafe.

Another grocery shop owner Ketan Rathi from Hadapsar said, “There is always a rush of customers at our shops, and when there is a long queue many times customers have to wait for an hour. So, we decided to have an electric charging point for customers bringing their e-bikes and cars. And after paying the nominal fees, they can easily charge their vehicles while they do shopping.”

There are several restaurants specially on the highways which have started the charging stations in their premises,so that citizens can easily charge their vehicles on the go. While at housing societies, the charging stations have been set up to benefit the residents.

Similarly, the Inox multiplex theatre at Bund garden is laying claim to being the first cinema in India to be equipped with charging stations for electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers. Charging stations have also been installed at Deshpande’s restaurant on the Pune - Solapur Highway near Indapur. It is a restaurant on the highway and daily hundreds of vehicles stop here for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

BOX

Electric two-wheelers registered at Pune RTO in last four years

2018 - 510

2019 - 844

2020 - 1,672

2021 - 1,952