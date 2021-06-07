Pvt hosps in Pune jab more beneficiaries than govt centres

PUNE While private hospitals have been vaccinating thousands of beneficiaries in Pune, government sites have been vaccinating fewer numbers, despite having more vaccination centres open.

In the past six days, private hospitals have vaccinated 98,000 beneficiaries, most from the age group of 18-45 years, at 256 sites.

Government centres have vaccinated 54,000 beneficiaries at 871 sites.

Almost all major hospitals in the city have started inoculation drives not just for those who have booked prior slots, but also in tie-ups with major industries who want to vaccinate staff.

On one hand, when the government centres have to shut down, private hospitals are leading the drive with full force. On Sunday, while the PMC vaccination centres were shut due to a shortage of vaccines, vaccination at private sites continued.

At the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute campus, the first session was held to vaccinate staff of a private company.

Dr Sanjay Lalwani, medical director at Bharati Vidyapeeth hospital, said, “The private hospitals have got its first batch of vaccines only as it comes once a month; and it was less than what we had demanded. Most of the beneficiaries that come to us are those aged between 18-45 years, and the private industry staff that has a tie-up with the hospital.”