Rahul Gandhi gets bail in Savarkar defamation case

Gandhi, who appeared before the court through video conferencing, was granted bail on a surety bond of ₹25,000.

Senior Congress leader Mohan Joshi stood as surety for Gandhi before the court presided over by Amol Shinde, judicial magistrate (first class) and special judge for MP/MLA cases. The matter will now be heard on February 18.

The case stems from a complaint filed by Satyaki Savarkar, grandnephew of VD Savarkar, who alleged that the Congress leader made defamatory remarks at a programme in London in March 2023.

According to Gandhi’s lawyer Milind Pawar, the court has granted permanent exemption to the Congress leader from appearing before it in the case. Earlier during the day, Pawar made a submission before the judicial magistrate (first class) stating that Gandhi was a protected very important person (VIP) with high security and his presence in the court would cause inconvenience to others.

Advocate Sangram Kolhatkar, representing Satyaki Savarkar, had earlier objected to Gandhi’s application seeking virtual appearance.

There was no provision that allows an accused to appear in court through video conferencing before securing bail, Kolhatkar had argued.

According to the complaint filed by Satyaki, Gandhi in the speech had said that Savarkar had written a book in which he narrated about an incident where he and a few of his friends beat up a Muslim man and he felt happy about it. The complaint stated that Savarkar had not written this anywhere and the Congress leader’s remarks were objectionable and aimed at defaming him. Following the complaint, the court had asked the Pune police to investigate the allegations and file a report.

The Vishrambaug police conducted an inquiry and submitted that there was prima facie truth in the complaint.

Three applications were moved before the court where issuance of an arrest warrant against Gandhi was requested on grounds that the parliamentarian had skipped summons despite receiving them.

Gandhi had remained absent from the previous court appearance on December 2, 2024, citing the winter session of Parliament which he was attending.

His lawyer Pawar had then assured that the parliamentarian would appear in the court on January 10 this yea