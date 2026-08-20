Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign gets police nod

Pune: Pune police have granted permission for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s interaction with female students under the party’s ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign at the AISSPMS ground on August 22, but have imposed 30 conditions on the organisers. Pune police grant permission for Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s interaction with female students under ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ campaign at AISSPMS ground on August 22, but have imposed conditions. (AICC/PTI)

The Congress received permission on Wednesday, a day after it was issued. The conditions place the onus of maintaining law and order squarely on the organisers. Police warned that they can cancel the permission and initiate legal action if any activity detrimental to public order is detected during the programme.

“We have received permission from Pune police. We will comply with the conditions police have laid out for the event,” said senior Congress leader Mohan Joshi.

The organisers have been directed not to display or circulate objectionable photographs, banners or posters and to ensure no incident takes place that could disturb peace. They have also been asked to ensure that the sentiments of any religious community are not hurt during the programme.