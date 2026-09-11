Loved 1980s AI trend? Now try these 5 prompts to create Rajasthan royalty-style ChatGPT portraits

The 1980s AI photo trend has taken social media by storm, with users transforming their pictures into nostalgic portraits inspired by the decade's fashion, colours and aesthetics. If you have already tried the retro trend, there is another style worth experimenting with. It’s Rajasthan royalty-inspired portraits. Rajasthan royalty-style ChatGPT portrait prompts. (Images created using AI.)

5 ChatGPT prompts to create Rajasthan royalty-style snaps: #1: Palace courtyard portrait: Turn my photo into a regal Rajasthan palace courtyard portrait. Preserve my face and identity. Dress me in an elegant traditional Rajasthani outfit with rich fabrics, intricate patterns and traditional jewellery. Place me in a beautiful palace courtyard with jharokhas, sandstone architecture, fountains and decorative arches. Use warm sunset light and a sophisticated royal aesthetic.

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#2: Rajasthani royalty wedding: Transform my uploaded photograph into a grand Rajasthani royal wedding portrait. Preserve my face and identity. Dress me in an elaborate traditional dress. Add a majestic palace backdrop, warm golden lighting and intricate architectural details. Make the portrait luxurious, elegant and cinematic. Also, show wedding celebrations in the background.

#3: Royal portrait with leheriya: Transform my uploaded photo into a Rajasthan royalty-inspired portrait featuring traditional leheriya textiles. Preserve my facial identity and natural appearance. Dress me in an elegant leheriya outfit with intricate embroidery, traditional jewellery and a graceful odhni. Place me in an ornate palace interior with carved arches and warm golden light. Make it look luxurious and authentic.

#4: Rajasthani royal evening portrait: Transform my uploaded photo into a glamorous Rajasthan royal evening portrait. Preserve my exact face and identity. Dress me in an opulent traditional outfit with rich jewel tones, detailed embroidery and layered jewellery. Place me in a grand palace illuminated by hundreds of warm lamps and candles. Use dramatic cinematic lighting, elegant shadows and a luxurious royal atmosphere.