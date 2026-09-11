Election Commission recognises TVK as registered party, CM Vijay thanks people

CHENNAI : The Election Commission (EC) has officially declared Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam as a recognised political party in Tamil Nadu and in the Union territory of Puducherry, TVK president and chief minister C Joseph Vijay said on Thursday. Vijay reaffirmed the party’s commitment to secular social justice and clean governance. (File Photo/ANI)

“We are overjoyed that your whistle symbol, which quietly brought about this democratic revolution, has also been recognised as the official symbol of TVK”, the actor-politician said in a statement, addressing the people of Tamil Nadu.

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“My people, you have created a grand miracle in the political history of Tamil Nadu. As a testament to this, the Election Commission of India has officially declared your Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam as a recognised political party in Tamil Nadu and in Puducherry,” he said.

“You elevated TVK into the single largest party with 35% of the vote share,” he added.

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On the formation of a coalition with Congress, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), he said, “Aiming for corrupt-free, honest governance, we formed the Secular Social Justice Victory Alliance and under the leadership of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam established a historically, remarkable government.”

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“Our mission to repay our gratitude to all the people who trust us, rooted in the principles of secular social justice, will continue forever,” Vijay said.