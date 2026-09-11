CHENNAI, INDIA, 11 September — Hydraulic lifts have quietly become the practical answer for most Indian homes. They are mechanically simple, they run quietly, and they need a fraction of the civil work a conventional passenger lift demands. Elite Elevators has set out the specifications of its hydraulic elevators, a range built for compact and mid-sized homes, including houses that were finished long before a lift was considered. Elite Elevators Advances Hydraulic Lift Technology for Indian Homes

Why Do Hydraulic Lifts Suit Indian Homes? Most Indian houses are two to four storeys, occupied by four to six people, and already built by the time a lift is considered. Those three facts favour hydraulic drive.

A hydraulic system moves the cabin using a pump and cylinder through a chain-and-pulley arrangement. It is quiet in daily use and inherently fail-safe on descent, since controlled lowering brings the cabin down when power is absent. It also runs on single-phase supply, which most homes already have.

Speeds are lower than gearless systems, at up to 0.30 m/s. Over one to three upper floors that is barely noticeable, and the gentler movement often suits elderly passengers better.

What Makes the Hydraulic Range Different? X200. A hydraulic chain drive rated at 400 kg, serving up to four stops at up to 0.30 m/s, needing a pit of just 100 mm and 2,300 mm of headroom, with panoramic glass swing doors opening 600 to 900 mm. Compact footprints allow placement in a stairwell void, a room corner, a courtyard setback or against an exterior wall.

X200 Plus. The same hydraulic engineering and the same pit and headroom, with a connected control layer added: a 21-inch Live Board cabin display with floor announcements, custom floor naming and programmable ambience; Live SOS alerting the technical team at one touch; mobile app control; and PIN or pattern floor locking. Standard cabin size is 1,400 × 1,200 mm, with custom dimensions to order.

Neither model requires a machine room. For one to three upper floors, the X200 is the most economical fit. The X200 Plus suits the same houses where app control and floor locking are wanted, without changing anything about the site work.