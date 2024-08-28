Rahul, Kharge, Pawar and Uddhav to share dais at Sangli on Sept 5

Pune: Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge; Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray will share dais at Sangli district to unveil the statue of senior Congress leader Patangrao Kadam and inaugurate his memorial on September 5, celebrated as Teachers’ Day. Vishwajeet Kadam (L) and Sangli SP reviewing security arrangements for event to be held on September 5. Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray will share dais at Sangli district to unveil the statue of senior Congress leader Patangrao Kadam. (HT)

According to Congress leader and former minister Vishwajeet Kadam, all the top leaders from India Bloc have promised to attend the programme and address public meeting.

Patangrao was also an educationist who founded the deemed university Bharati Vidyapeeth.

“The Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders will be present at the unveiling of the statue of Patangrao Kadam at Sonhira Sahakari Sugar Factory at Kadegaon in Sangli district,” Vishwajeet said at a press conference in the city on Tuesday.

The leaders visiting Sangli just before the Maharashtra assembly polls assumes political significance after Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress fought over the Lok Sabha seat. The constituency went to Sena in the seat-sharing formula with rebel Congress leader Pratik Patil, with the support of Vishwajeet, winning Sangli as an independent. Subsequently, Patil extended support to the Congress.

After Patangrao, Vishwajeet has taken charge of the party affairs in Sangli district.

Ahead of the visit by senior MVA leaders, Vishwajeet met Sangli police officials, including superintendent of police Sandeep Ghuge, to review the security situation.