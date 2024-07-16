 Railways to apprehend persons performing dangerous stunts on trains  - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Jul 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Railways to apprehend persons performing dangerous stunts on trains 

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 16, 2024 10:52 PM IST

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Wadala have been directed to register a case against the unidentified individual seen in the footage

Following a recent incident at Sewri Railway Station, the Central Railways has issued a stern warning against performing dangerous stunts and unsafe practices while boarding trains. A video posted on X recently showed a young boy engaging in risky behaviour while boarding a moving train, prompting action from railway authorities. 

Efforts are currently being made to trace and apprehend the person involved.  (HT PHOTO)
Efforts are currently being made to trace and apprehend the person involved.  (HT PHOTO)

The Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Wadala have been directed to register a case against the unidentified individual seen in the footage. Efforts are currently being made to trace and apprehend the person involved. 

“Central Railway requests everyone to desist from such unsafe practices, which are life-threatening both for the individual involved and other passengers,” the statement read. 

It is noticed that even on the Pune to Lonavala local train route, some youths risk their lives and do stunts while travelling in the running local train.  

“I regularly travel from Talegaon Dabhade to Shivajinagar railway station for my work. Many times, we see that group of youngsters, especially from the Pimpri station board the local train and do stunts in the train,” Sudhir Joglekar, a passenger said.  

“The safety of passengers remains the top priority for Indian Railways, and the authorities will continue to take all necessary measures to ensure a secure travel environment. It’s our request to all citizens and passengers to report anyone indulging in stunt performances on trains or platforms by contacting the mobile number 9004410735 immediately,” Pune railway division spokesperson Rampal Barpagga said. 

News / Cities / Pune / Railways to apprehend persons performing dangerous stunts on trains 
