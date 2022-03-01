Railways to restore unreserved passenger services
PUNE Passengers will soon be able to travel in ‘general coaches’ of unreserved service in trains, as the railways has decided to restore ‘unreserved passenger service’. The facility will benefit passengers who plan journeys at the last moment as they can travel in unreserved coaches.
As per the new circular issued by the railways on Monday, the ministry of railways has decided that “in trains already restored with regular train numbers, second class accommodation shall be earmarked reserved or unreserved as per applicability during pre-pandemic period”.
Second class accommodation of special trains running as holiday special trains (HSP) shall also be earmarked reserved or unreserved as per the instructions issued by the ministry. The facility shall be implemented from advance reservation period (120 days hence) or no booking date (date from which no passenger has booked reserved ticket in 2S class).
Welcoming the decision, Shailesh Kshirsagar, a regular passenger, said, “I often plan my journey to hometown Solapur at the eleventh hour and does not get confirmed ticket. Now, I can buy an unreserved ticket and travel safely.”
