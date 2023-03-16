Rain to continue in Pune over the weekend, IMD sounds yellow alert in central Maha

Majority parts of city, witnessed moderate rainfall with thundery activity on Thursday. However, the city will continue to witness light rain and thunderstorms over the weekend, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials. Rainfall activity on Thursday causes waterlogging near RTO, commuters inconvenienced. (HT PHOTO)

Anupam Kashyapi, head of the weather forecasting department at IMD said, “IMD has given a ‘yellow alert’ for central Maharashtra including Pune district for March 17 and 18.”

“Due to wind interaction, there are chances of thundery activity, chances of hail and rainfall in 85% area of the country,” added Kashyapi.

On Thursday, moderate to intense spell of rain along with thunder was witnessed on Bhandarkar Road, Senapati Bapat Road, Pimple Gurav, Aundh, Navi Sangvi and Pimpri-Chinchwad areas.

All the six observations from Shivajinagar,Pashan, Lohegaon, Chinchwad, Lavale and Magarpatta reported CB cells and thundery activity on Thursday.

According to IMD, Pune will witness light rain, thundering activity from March 17 to 19. From March 20 to 22, the city will have clear skies.

On Thursday, Pune recorded a maximum temperature of 31. 5 degrees Celsius and minimum temperature of 18.6 degrees Celsius.

Mahabaleshwar recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 15.8 degrees Celsius. The highest temperature was recorded in Wardha at 34.9 degrees Celsius.