Rainfall activity expected to intensify in coming week, orange alert issued for ghat areas between July 22 & 24

Rainfall activity is expected to intensify across several parts of Maharashtra in the coming week, particularly over the coastal belt and the ghat regions of the Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur districts. According to the latest forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), these areas are likely to receive heavy rainfall between July 22 and 24, prompting the issuance of an orange alert for the said period. Meanwhile, a depression that had formed over northwest and adjoining northeast Rajasthan has moved westwards and weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area. (HT)

The IMD’s weather update released on Sunday, July 20, indicates that the monsoon trough is presently active, with its western end lying south of the normal position and the eastern end positioned to the north of its usual path at mean sea level. This trough is expected to gradually shift northward over the next two days, creating favourable conditions for enhanced rainfall activity.

Meanwhile, a depression that had formed over northwest and adjoining northeast Rajasthan has moved westwards and weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area. As of now, it lies over west Rajasthan and adjacent areas of Pakistan. In addition to this, an east-west trough currently runs along latitude 13°N, extending from south Karnataka to south coastal Andhra Pradesh in the middle tropospheric levels. Meteorological observations further indicate the likely formation of a fresh low-pressure area over the north Bay of Bengal around July 24. These combined weather systems are expected to contribute to an increase in rainfall across Maharashtra.

In response to the evolving weather conditions, the Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai has issued a color-coded alert across the state. From July 20 onwards, the entire Vidarbha region is expected to receive light to moderate rainfall throughout the week, for which a yellow alert has been put in place till July 24. A similar yellow alert has also been issued for July 21 for most other parts of Maharashtra, barring some districts in the northern region.

However starting July 22, there will be no alert in place for Marathwada and central Maharashtra. The focus will shift to the ghat regions of Pune, Satara, and Kolhapur, along with coastal districts such as Raigad, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, where heavy rainfall is anticipated. These areas have been placed under an orange alert from July 22 to 24 due to the likelihood of intense precipitation.

Commenting on the localised weather forecast for Pune, S D Sanap, senior meteorologist at IMD Pune, said that the city is expected to have generally cloudy skies for the next four to five days, with occasional light rainfall. However, he warned that rainfall activity will intensify in the ghat areas of Pune district during July 22 to 24, aligning with the alerts issued for that period.