Rainfall activity to increase in Pune from September 8 : IMD

Many isolated parts of Pune city reported brief intense rainfall spells on Sunday evening. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rainfall activity is likely to increase from September 8. The last day of Ganpati visarjan is likely to witness more rainfall, said officials from the weather department.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD, Pune, said that rainfall activity in city and ghat regions is likely to increase.

“From September 8 onwards, rainfall activity in Pune city is likely to increase significantly. There are even warnings for isolated heavy rain in adjacent ghat areas. There will be continuous rainfall from September 11 to September 13. However, more clarity on the same will come in the next few days,” said Kashyapi.

As per the forecast of IMD, intense spells on September 8 and September 9 are likely in Pune city followed by isolated heavy rainfall on these two days.

Whereas, Central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha are likely to report isolated incidents of thunderstorms and lightning till September 7.

With an active monsoon over Maharashtra, rainfall between June 1 to September 4 for the state has been 17 per cent above normal. As per the weather department, Marathwada, Central Maharashtra and Vidarbha have excess rainfall. And Konkan and Goa during this time have reported normal rainfall.

During this monsoon season, Pune district has reported 31 per cent excess rainfall. All districts in Maharashtra have either reported normal or excess rainfall in this season according to the weather department.