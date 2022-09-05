Rainfall activity to increase in Pune from September 8 : IMD
Many isolated parts of Pune city reported brief intense rainfall spells on Sunday evening
Many isolated parts of Pune city reported brief intense rainfall spells on Sunday evening. As per India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rainfall activity is likely to increase from September 8. The last day of Ganpati visarjan is likely to witness more rainfall, said officials from the weather department.
Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD, Pune, said that rainfall activity in city and ghat regions is likely to increase.
“From September 8 onwards, rainfall activity in Pune city is likely to increase significantly. There are even warnings for isolated heavy rain in adjacent ghat areas. There will be continuous rainfall from September 11 to September 13. However, more clarity on the same will come in the next few days,” said Kashyapi.
As per the forecast of IMD, intense spells on September 8 and September 9 are likely in Pune city followed by isolated heavy rainfall on these two days.
Whereas, Central Maharashtra, Marathwada and Vidarbha are likely to report isolated incidents of thunderstorms and lightning till September 7.
With an active monsoon over Maharashtra, rainfall between June 1 to September 4 for the state has been 17 per cent above normal. As per the weather department, Marathwada, Central Maharashtra and Vidarbha have excess rainfall. And Konkan and Goa during this time have reported normal rainfall.
During this monsoon season, Pune district has reported 31 per cent excess rainfall. All districts in Maharashtra have either reported normal or excess rainfall in this season according to the weather department.
Four members of a family booked for assaulting PMPML bus driver
The Khadak police have booked four members of a family from Shankar Sheth road for assaulting a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited bus driver. The incident took place at Seven Loves chowk on Saturday, said police. The accused have been identified as Nitin Katake, Dhananjay Katake, Nikhil Katake and Savita Katake, all residents of Mira society at Seven Loves chowk.
LMC’s first housing project: Municipal corporation to construct row houses in Ahana Enclave
The Lucknow Municipal Corporation has decided to construct row houses in Ahana enclave besides the construction of 684 flats in 18 towers. Ahana Enclave near Ashiana locality in Lucknow, is the first housing project of LMC. LMC has decided to file FIR against a builder who has occupied LMC land and constructed a colony on it in Indira Nagar. The Manas Vihar Colony has been constructed after occupying 12 bighas of land of LMC.
3.8 lakh people link voter ID cards with Aadhaar in a single day
“Voters from rural constituent assembly like Ambegaon, Indapur, Bhor, Khed, and Maval have given a better response as compared to the voters of the urban area,” said collector and district election officer, Rajesh Deshmukh. “Voters who have not linked their voter ID cards with their Aadhaar number will have to fill the application form no. 6B which is available on www.nvsp.in” he said.
Covid takes a backseat, as swine flu, dengue cases rise in Pune, say officials
Even though the festive season has begun, the city has not seen a drastic rise in Covid cases. Doctors note that other diseases like swine flu and dengue have taken precedence over Covid. Chairman of the Indian Medical Association's hospital board of India, Dr Sanjay Patil, Pune chapter said that there are other infections on the rise. On Sunday, Pune district reported 296 new Covid cases. No death was reported on Sunday.
State Dy CM orders detailed probe into Cyrus Mistry’s death
Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has ordered a probe into the death of former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry in a road accident on Sunday. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds charge of the home portfolio, said he had spoken to director general of police Rajnish Seth and asked for detailed and in-depth investigations to be conducted. Fadnavis also tweeted his condolences at Mistry's death. Chief minister Eknath Shinde too condoled Mistry's sudden demise.
