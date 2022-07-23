Rainfall activity to pick up in Pune city till July 25

Rainfall intensity to increase in Pune city limits and surrounding ghat areas till July 25 and likely to subside after this period, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

On Saturday, Pashan, Lohegaon, Chinchwad, Lavale and Lohegaon reported no rains. Shivajinagar reported only 0.5 mm rainfall.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said weather systems are active over the Arabian sea.

“On Saturday, the cloud cover over Pune city and district was marginally more. Obviously, the chance of rain will also partially increase. Though in the forecast we have mentioned light rain only till July 26, it may reach the upper limit of light rain or may be marginally more than that. There is a chance of an increase in rain due to partial strengthening of westerlies from the Arabian sea which will bring more moisture. Till July 26, ghat areas around Pune will also see an increase in rainfall activity. There is a warning for isolated heavy rain in ghats only,” said Kashyapi.

The weather department official said that rainfall activity over central Maharashtra and Marathwada will subdue after July 28.

“There is a warning for isolated heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa, Vidarbha, Marathwada and central Maharashtra till July 24. After that the warning continues for Vidarbha till July 25,” said Kashyapi.