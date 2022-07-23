Rainfall activity to pick up in Pune city till July 25
Rainfall intensity to increase in Pune city limits and surrounding ghat areas till July 25 and likely to subside after this period, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
On Saturday, Pashan, Lohegaon, Chinchwad, Lavale and Lohegaon reported no rains. Shivajinagar reported only 0.5 mm rainfall.
Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department at IMD Pune, said weather systems are active over the Arabian sea.
“On Saturday, the cloud cover over Pune city and district was marginally more. Obviously, the chance of rain will also partially increase. Though in the forecast we have mentioned light rain only till July 26, it may reach the upper limit of light rain or may be marginally more than that. There is a chance of an increase in rain due to partial strengthening of westerlies from the Arabian sea which will bring more moisture. Till July 26, ghat areas around Pune will also see an increase in rainfall activity. There is a warning for isolated heavy rain in ghats only,” said Kashyapi.
The weather department official said that rainfall activity over central Maharashtra and Marathwada will subdue after July 28.
“There is a warning for isolated heavy rainfall over Konkan and Goa, Vidarbha, Marathwada and central Maharashtra till July 24. After that the warning continues for Vidarbha till July 25,” said Kashyapi.
-
High-rise building consumers may take individual power connections: UPPCL chief
Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd chairman M Devraj on Saturday said power consumers in high-rise buildings were free to switch from single-point power connection to multi-point by individually applying for a power connection for their flats. “The payment for the generator power will be made to the concerning residential welfare society,” Devraj said.
-
Two women arrested over viral video of thrashing man outside pub in Lucknow
Two women were arrested on Saturday after a video of the duo creating ruckus and thrashing a man outside a pub in Summit Building in the state capital on Friday went viral on social media, police said. Deputy commissioner of police east Prachi Singh said police took suo moto cognizance of the video and lodged an FIR against the duo for causing nuisance and further investigation was on.
-
NAAC team suggests LU to invest more on research work
The peer team of National Assessment and Accreditation Council completed its three-day intensive evaluation of the Lucknow University on Saturday and recommended the varsity to focus more on research work. The third day began with the NAAC team's visit to the university's Cooperative Society and Cooperative Lending Library. The team proceeded to the administrative building where they prepared their report. In the report, the team is said to have made their recommendations to the university.
-
Adjust the candidate denied admission for ‘late’ payment of fees: HC to IIML
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has directed the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIML) to create a supernumerary seat for a candidate who was denied admission to the prestigious institute due to late payment of fees, which according to the court, was not the fault of the candidate. The court said this cannot be the reason for rejecting the admission of a Scheduled Caste student, Vineet Pateer, in the post graduate programme of agri business management course that the deposit was made late.
-
Pak literary society to honour Moose Wala with Waris Shah International Award
A Pakistan-based organisation will honour slain Indian aka Sidhu Moose Wala, singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, with the Waris Shah International Award on Sunday. Moose Wala, who was shot dead on May 29, was a popular Punjabi singer on both sides of the border and also among the diaspora. Apart from Sufi poet Waris Shah, noted poet Dr Surjit Singh Patar and writer Harjinder Pal Jinder, both from the Indian side of Punjab, will also receive the award.
