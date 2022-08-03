Rainfall revival over Maharashtra from Aug 4: IMD
Rainfall activity over Maharashtra is very likely to increase from August 4 afternoon onwards for a couple of days, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials on Tuesday. Rainfall since last week of July has seen a decrease in many parts of Maharashtra.
Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department, IMD Pune, said, “Rainfall activity in the state is very likely to increase from August 4 afternoon onwards for the next few days. Weather forecasting models are showing that westerly winds are again likely to be strong from August 5 onwards. This will bring more moisture from the Arabian sea.”
He said that during this time, Pune city areas are very likely to get moderate rainfall again.
“Rainfall in city limits may range from 15.6 to 64.4 mm in 24 hours. However, rainfall warnings will be only for ghat regions of Pune. Pune city will receive only moderate rainfall. Ghat regions may report isolated heavy rainfall,” said Kashyapi, adding that once more monsoon is likely to be active to vigorous in Maharashtra.
“A shear zone runs roughly along over south peninsular India in middle tropospheric levels. It is likely to shift gradually northward till August 7. A north-south trough runs from south Chhattisgarh to the Comorin area at lower tropospheric levels. The monsoon trough is very likely to be near normal or south of its normal position from August 5 onwards,” said IMD officials.
“Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Konkan and Goa from August 4 to August 6 and central Maharashtra from August 5 to August 6. Vidarbha and Marathwada may report isolated heavy rainfall on August 6,” said IMD officials.
Maha-Metro opens Babu Genu chowk for traffic ahead of Ganeshotsav
The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (Maha-Metro) has opened Babu Genu chowk for vehicular traffic from Monday to avoid congestion during the Ganeshotsav celebrations. The route was closed for Metro work at Mandai station. BJP MP Girish Bapat after meeting Mandai Ganesh mandal in July had asked Maha-Metro to open the road for traffic. The stretch was blocked since March 2022. Metro's Mandai station is expected to get completed by March 2023.
One of a kind smart classroom inaugurated at AU’s Geography dept
A smart classroom set up in the department of geography of Allahabad University was inaugurated by vice-chancellor prof Sangita Srivastava on Tuesday. This smart classroom is one of its kind in the Central University and has been developed with the support of Muthoot Group under its CSR initiative, informed AU officials. Department of geography, head, Prof Anupam Pandey welcomed the guests followed by an observation of Muthoot Group, regional head, VK Tripathi.
15 samples from Maha test negative for monkeypox: state health department
Pune: According to the state health department officials, 15 samples have tested negative for monkeypox from Maharashtra. Following reports of confirmed cases in Delhi and Kerala, Maharashtra is on alert with testing for suspected patients. “All samples tested negative for monkeypox by National Institute of Virology Pune and Kasturba Hospital Mumbai,” said Maharashtra health department, state surveillance officer, Dr Pradeep Awate, adding that the state has three labs testing samples of monkeypox.
In UP, 15,000 people undergoing training for ‘first responders’ during mishaps
In a unique initiative, orthopaedic surgeons across the country are aiming to make a record by training over 1.14 lakh people as 'first responders' during road accidents. Of the total number of trainees, 15,000 people are to be imparted training in Uttar Pradesh. The first responder training is about handling cases of road accidents without any medical support, till the medical team arrives. This, doctors say, acts as life saviour.
2,000 farmer clusters formed under Aroma Mission
“About 2,000 farmer clusters have been formed under the Aroma Mission run by CSIR-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants and associated laboratories. The farmers of these clusters have been extensively linked with the cultivation of aromatic crops, as a result of which, today, India is moving towards exporting, and becoming self-sufficient in the production of oil of lemongrass and palmarosa,” said Prabodh Kumar Trivedi, director, CIMAP.
