Rainfall revival over Maharashtra from Aug 4: IMD

Rainfall activity over Maharashtra is very likely to increase from August 4 afternoon onwards for a couple of days, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials on Tuesday. Rainfall since last week of July has seen a decrease in many parts of Maharashtra.

Anupam Kashyapi, head, weather forecasting department, IMD Pune, said, “Rainfall activity in the state is very likely to increase from August 4 afternoon onwards for the next few days. Weather forecasting models are showing that westerly winds are again likely to be strong from August 5 onwards. This will bring more moisture from the Arabian sea.”

He said that during this time, Pune city areas are very likely to get moderate rainfall again.

“Rainfall in city limits may range from 15.6 to 64.4 mm in 24 hours. However, rainfall warnings will be only for ghat regions of Pune. Pune city will receive only moderate rainfall. Ghat regions may report isolated heavy rainfall,” said Kashyapi, adding that once more monsoon is likely to be active to vigorous in Maharashtra.

“A shear zone runs roughly along over south peninsular India in middle tropospheric levels. It is likely to shift gradually northward till August 7. A north-south trough runs from south Chhattisgarh to the Comorin area at lower tropospheric levels. The monsoon trough is very likely to be near normal or south of its normal position from August 5 onwards,” said IMD officials.

“Fairly widespread/widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Konkan and Goa from August 4 to August 6 and central Maharashtra from August 5 to August 6. Vidarbha and Marathwada may report isolated heavy rainfall on August 6,” said IMD officials.